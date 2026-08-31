World Neurosciences Summit 2026: Invited Faculty Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Highlights Cylinder Surgery, a White Matter-Sparing Strategy for Deep-Seated Brain Lesions

His clinical practice includes complex cranial surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, epilepsy surgery and minimally invasive brain surgery, and he regularly participates as invited faculty at national and international scientific meetings.

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Neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla delivered a keynote lecture on Cylinder Surgery, an emerging white matter sparing microsurgical technique that is being increasingly adopted for treating specific deep seated lesions of the brain that can preserve critical neural pathways and provide access to complex intracranial lesions at the 5th World Neurosciences Summit (WNS) 2026.

The World Neurosciences Summit 2026 (20-23 August 2026, New Delhi) brought together neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuro-oncologists and neuroscientists to exchange knowledge and ideas about exciting advancements in neurosurgical and neurological treatment. Dr. Rao has been invited as a Keynote Speaker for the official scientific programme of the conference under the Key Note Lecture 2 to deliver a talk on “Minimally Invasive Cylindrical Corridor Surgery – Modern Microsurgery Strategy for Deep Seated Brain Lesion”.

The keynote echoed the paradigm shift in modern neurosurgery, going from opening as much brain as possible to preserving its functional architecture in the most judicious and appropriate anatomical corridors.

A White Matter-Sparing Approach to Deep Brain Surgery

Deep-seated brain lesions remain among the most technically challenging conditions in cranial neurosurgery because they are often surrounded by eloquent white matter tracts responsible for movement, speech, memory, sensation, vision and cognition. Accessing these lesions safely requires balancing adequate exposure with preservation of normal brain tissue.

Cylinder Surgery is an emerging term increasingly used in contemporary neurosurgery to describe minimally invasive cylindrical corridor surgery for deep-seated intracranial lesions. Rather than relying on wide cortical exposure, prolonged brain retraction or unnecessary traversal of healthy tissue, the approach creates a carefully planned cylindrical operative corridor through natural white matter pathways.

The philosophy behind Cylinder Surgery is to minimise disruption to surrounding neural connections while maintaining sufficient microsurgical access to the pathology.

“Every millimetre of healthy white matter preserved matters because these pathways are the brain’s communication network. The goal is not simply to remove a lesion, but to preserve neurological function while doing so,” Dr. Rao said during his keynote lecture.

How Modern Technology Supports Cylinder Surgery

White matter preservation has become increasingly important with advances in neuroimaging and intraoperative technology. Diffusion tractography and connectomics allow surgeons to visualise major fibre pathways before surgery, while neuronavigation assists in identifying the safest surgical trajectory.

Cylinder Surgery integrates these technologies with minimally invasive cylindrical corridor systems, microsurgical visualisation and intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring to help surgeons navigate complex anatomy while reducing unnecessary manipulation of healthy brain tissue.

The emphasis is not simply on making surgery smaller, but on making surgical access more anatomically precise and function-preserving.

Potential Applications in Selected Brain Lesions

Cylinder Surgery is not appropriate for every patient or every intracranial lesion. The approach is considered only after detailed clinical and radiological evaluation and careful surgical planning.

During his presentation, Dr. Rao discussed its application in carefully selected patients with deep-seated gliomas, cavernous malformations, intraventricular tumours, colloid cysts, metastatic brain lesions, selected intracerebral haemorrhages and other subcortical pathologies where a minimally disruptive anatomical corridor can be safely planned.

The keynote focused on patient selection, trajectory planning, anatomical corridor design and operative techniques intended to preserve surrounding white matter while treating deep intracranial pathology.

India’s Experience With Cylinder Surgery

As invited faculty at the World Neurosciences Summit 2026, Dr. Rao shared his clinical experience with Cylinder Surgery in India, including surgical planning strategies and operative principles developed through his practice in minimally invasive cranial neurosurgery.

He presented what he described as India’s largest reported clinical experience with Cylinder Surgery for selected deep-seated intracranial lesions, highlighting the evolution of this white matter-sparing approach within Indian neurosurgical practice.

The presentation emphasised that successful application of Cylinder Surgery depends on meticulous anatomical planning, advanced imaging, microsurgical expertise and appropriate patient selection rather than a single technology or device.

A Broader Shift in Contemporary Neurosurgery

One of the central themes of the World Neurosciences Summit 2026 is the integration of technology, anatomy and intelligence in neurosurgical decision-making. Cylinder Surgery reflects this broader evolution by prioritising preservation of neurological function alongside treatment of pathology.

Increasingly, neurosurgical success is measured not only by the extent of lesion removal but also by functional recovery, quality of life and protection of critical neural networks. White matter-sparing access strategies have therefore become an important area of discussion in modern cranial surgery.

The World Neurosciences Summit provides a multidisciplinary platform for these conversations through keynote lectures, masterclasses, surgical videos and workshops spanning neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, vascular surgery, skull base surgery, epilepsy surgery, spine surgery and emerging technologies in neuroscience.

About Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a neurosurgeon and founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He has fellowship and international training in epilepsy surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery, skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, functional and stereotactic neurosurgery, and cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery, and has received the Brainlab Neurosurgery Award from the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and the Gold Medal at PASMISS–MISSABCON–COSS 2026 for his academic contributions to minimally invasive neurosurgery and spine surgery.

His clinical practice includes complex cranial surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, epilepsy surgery and minimally invasive brain surgery, and he regularly participates as invited faculty at national and international scientific meetings.