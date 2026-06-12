Yogesh Bhatia appointed as Secretary of ICAI USA (Largest accounting body in the world)

Yogesh Bhatia was appointed Secretary of ICAI Philadelphia Chapter, recognizing his leadership, finance expertise, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community service.

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The ICAI Philadelphia Chapter has announced its newly elected Managing Committee for 2026-27, with Yogesh Bhatia as the new Secretary. The appointment is a significant professional achievement and a testament to the Chapter’s ongoing commitment to leadership, service, professional development, knowledge sharing and community engagement.

Yogesh’s unique blend of chartered accountancy, corporate finance leadership, technology-enabled business transformation, U.S. GAAP knowledge, entrepreneurship and community service will be invaluable to this role. Yogesh is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary from India, and holds an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, as well as CISA and CIA certifications. He has a career spanning finance, controllership, operations, internal controls, product-led business models, and strategic transformation. He has held leadership positions at Droom Technology, Anand NVH Products, Genpact/AstraZeneca, AmericanServe, and his own CA practice.

His most distinctive contributions come from the intersection of finance, operations, product strategy, and scalable marketplace design. At Droom Technology, an AI-driven automobile marketplace, Yogesh contributed to the growth of one of India’s major automobile e-commerce platforms. Public reporting described Droom as an online automobile marketplace that reached unicorn status after a $200 million pre-IPO funding round at a valuation of about $1.2 billion. Toyota Tsusho also described Droom as the operator of India’s largest online automobile marketplace.

At Droom, Yogesh led, developed and contributed to major original business-enablement platforms, including the Seller-Pushed Coupon Management Platform, serving approximately 25,000 vendors; the Buyer-Pushed Coupon Management Platform, designed for a large buyer ecosystem; and Droom Credit, where he served as a founding member and leader. These original platforms helped create controlled, scalable, and data-driven mechanisms for incentives, vendor engagement, buyer conversion, credit operations, and marketplace growth. His work supported Droom’s expansion, contributing to a reported 10× increase in GMV and a $2.5 billion GMV milestone during his tenure.

Beyond marketplace innovation, Yogesh has also made original contributions in financial reporting and accounting policy. At Anand NVH Products, he led finance, controllership, audit coordination, budgeting, forecasting, P&L, balance sheet, AP, AR, and internal-control functions. One of his notable contributions was the development and implementation of an original ASC 360 tooling capitalization framework, supported by industry benchmarking and analysis of automobile-company reporting practices. This framework helped restructure the company’s profit presentation and improved the alignment of fixed-asset capitalization and depreciation policies with U.S. GAAP. His CV states that these changes contributed to an increase in yearly profit by approximately 10% of revenue, while separate ASC 606 and ASC 340 revenue and expense-recognition improvements through original frameworks, raising yearly revenue and profit by approximately 5% of revenue.

Yogesh Bhatia holds memberships and leadership roles in several statutory, restricted-entry, and professionally regulated organizations. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and serves as a Managing Committee Member and Secretary of the ICAI Philadelphia Chapter (which is very very reputed and selective and only less than 1% members get opportunity to become managing committee member and less than 0.1% candidates become member), reflecting recognition within a professional body governed by strict standards of ethics, discipline, audit, accounting, taxation, and professional conduct. He has also served as a Committee and Faculty Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) (which is also very very reputed and selective and only less than 1% members get opportunity to become committee member and less than 0.1% candidates become member), another statutory and restricted-entry professional institute in India focused on corporate law, governance, compliance, board processes, and professional ethics. In addition, he is a member of global professional bodies including ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), USA, strengthening his profile in audit, internal controls, governance, risk, information systems, and assurance. He has also served on the boards of NGOs and NPOs, where he contributed to governance, financial oversight, compliance, budgeting, and institutional development.

Yogesh Bhatia has significant experience serving in roles involving judgment, evaluation, review, and assessment of professional, financial, organizational, and entrepreneurial performance. As a Committee and Faculty Member of ICSI, a statutory and restricted-entry professional body in India focused on corporate governance, compliance, ethics, and company law, he guided, judged, and evaluated the performance of qualified Company Secretaries and professionals. In his corporate roles, he worked as an Auditor, Budget Controller, and Finance Leader, evaluating the performance of multiple departments through audits, budget reviews, variance analysis, internal controls, financial reporting, and operational performance metrics. He also contributed to NGOs, NPOs, and government-linked initiatives, including programs associated with institutions such as Lal Bahadur Shastri initiatives, where he assessed and judged candidates, projects, and organizational outcomes. In addition, he reviewed, contested, and successfully changed the professional judgment of external auditors, creating a combined profit impact of approximately $6 million in a business with revenue of approximately $24 million, demonstrating his ability to apply independent technical judgment at a high level. He has also acted as a peer reviewer for a Chartered Accountancy firm and as an independent reviewer and judge for startups, evaluating business models, financial discipline, governance readiness, and growth potential.

Yogesh’s professional journey also includes entrepreneurial impact. Through Yogesh Bhatia & Co., he founded and operated a CA practice focused on consulting, taxation, and financial services, supporting more than 100 clients in the first year, with particular focus on education, hospitals, medical, pharma, research, NGO, and NPO sectors. This experience reflects his long-standing commitment to professional service, client impact, and institution-building. His original frameworks helped in optimizing the compliance strategy for NGOs, NPOs and other businesses.

As Secretary of the ICAI Philadelphia Chapter, Yogesh is well positioned to contribute to the Chapter’s mission of strengthening the professional community of Chartered Accountants in the United States. His background combines technical finance expertise, original business contributions, leadership in high-growth companies, community engagement, and a strong connection to the CA profession.

His appointment is not only a recognition of professional achievement but also a continuation of his broader journey: building platforms, improving institutions, creating measurable financial impact, and giving back to the professional community that shaped his foundation.