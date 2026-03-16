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Zubin Jivani on Driving Innovation in AI-Powered Advertising at Meta

Zubin Jivani on Driving Innovation in AI-Powered Advertising at Meta

AI is transforming advertising through hyper-personalized, automated systems, improving ad targeting, customer experience, and campaign performance for brands and consumers.

The globe is seeing a revolution in the advertising industry and that is being driven by automation and artificial intelligence. According to Dentsu’s Global Ad Spend Forecasts, algorithm-driven advertising is forecast to represent 71.6% of total ad spend in 2026, rising to 76.0% by 2028. With further developments in AI, more brands are turning to machine learning so that they may customize, improve targeting, and optimise customer experience from discovery to purchase.

This is already evident in how consumers browse and buy online. Irritations like having to scroll through yourself to find promo codes or becoming sidetracked by irrelevant adverts are quickly becoming a relic of the past. Adverts are instead moving in a direction of real-time, hyper-personalised moments powered by AI.

Among the architects driving this transformation is Meta Software Engineering Manager Zubin Jivani,. who has held principal roles at Expedia Group, JP Morgan, and Oracle, wherein he has built big systems in analytics, planning and financials, and cognitive automation.

That depth of experience has also been recognized beyond his core product work. Jivani was recently asked to participate as a jury member on the Globee® Awards, an international program recognizing innovation and excellence in technology and business. Top industry leaders from Google, Microsoft, IBM, and other international organisations participate in the Globee Awards, and participating as a judge is widely viewed as an industry recognition of expertise. Jurying such competitions demands not only advanced technical knowledge, but also a strategic foresight for assessing impact, scale, and innovation among hundreds of worldwide nominations. That same lens – evaluating what truly moves the needle at scale – connects directly to Jivani’s work at Meta.

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At Meta, Jivani’s group built and scaled Promotional Ads, an ad system using real-time information that automatically surfaces users on Facebook and Instagram with their most applicable promotional deals. For instance, if someone is shopping for winter coats in November, the system detects stores having pre-holiday sales and automatically applies applicable promo codes – without having to open additional pages or seek coupons.

The effects have been considerable. In small and medium-sized business campaigns that use the “Show Promotions” feature, the conversion rate was higher by an average of 4.6%. By making promotions easier to discover and apply, Jivani’s work helped brands improve campaign performance while reducing friction for shoppers. In their efforts to enhance shopper experience and achieve improved campaign results, multiple large advertisers have made use of the platform.

The major differentiator of Promotional Ads lies in its hyper-personalization – AI considers each consumer’s behavioral information, purchasing intent, and site context and recommends products most suited. A consumer browsing around baby care products, for example, would be shown tailored bundles for new parents. It adapts in real time and thus,it aims to make advertising feel more like a helpful assistant than a generic ad engine.

That is supported by research. McKinsey reports that companies that use advanced AI-based personalization have a 40% revenue growth rate compared to those that use basic targeting strategies. In Jivani’s case, the goal was not “more automation” for its own sake, but automation that improves relevance and reduces the effort required to complete a purchase. As Jivani’s results show, AI is worth not only ad-automation – but by actually being helpful.

The shopping of tomorrow will be shaped just as much by AI as it is today. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 60% of brands will use agentic AI to deliver streamlined one-to-one interactions – enabling more personalized experiences and more relevant offers at scale.

As Jivani points out, it should be based upon three pillars:

Ethical use of data – that personalization shouldn’t be at the cost of privacy.

Facilitating human ingenuity – using AI to assist, not replace, creativity.

Providing tangible value – facilitating shopping as faster, simpler, and more rewarding to users.

His impact has been recognized beyond day-to-day product delivery. Jivani won the Cases and Faces competition, an international award that highlights professionals whose solutions deliver measurable outcomes. He also served as a distinguished judge for the Meta Hackathon, a bi-annual event known for driving innovation and launching major Meta products. He was selected to serve on the judging panel due to his deep expertise, especially in AI tools and his prior experience leading hackathon initiatives.

Beyond product development, Jivani also draws on his experience at the intersection of technology and social impact. This outlook is reflected in his work at the intersection of user experience, data, and community advocacy — including volunteer initiatives focused on training marginalized groups in digital skills. He believes inclusiveness should be central to designing systems of AI that will be used by millions of users.

The future of advertising is not only more intelligent – but more individual, more perceptive, and more relevant to what users actually want. And Jivani’s work on Promotional Ads illustrates what that can look like in practice: systems that improve outcomes for advertisers while making the shopping experience simpler for people.

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