Atishi Charges BJP-led Centre Of Stalling AAP Govt’s ‘Ghar Ghar Ration’ Scheme In Delhi

She appealed to people to vote for her party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to fight for their rights in the Parliament.

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ghar Ghar Ration: Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday launched an all-out attack on the BJP as she said that the BJP-led Centre has stalled the implementation of Delhi’s AAP government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme. She appealed to people to vote for her party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to fight for their rights in the Parliament.

Atishi, while addressing a press conference, said that the “Ghar Ghar Ration” scheme was launched in Punjab on Saturday where the Aam Aadmi Party is in power. She said that the scheme was successfully launched in the state as there is no lieutenant governor there.

However, in Delhi, “the scheme was passed by the Cabinet in 2018 and was notified in 2021 but it hasn’t been implemented yet” as the “Centre, through its representative the lieutenant governor, has stalled its implementation”, she said while appealing to the people in Delhi to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls which are expected to be held in April-May.

“I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections so that their voice can reach Parliament and we can fight for their rights. If you want that this scheme should be implemented in Delhi, please vote for the AAP,” Atishi said.

The national capital has seven parliamentary seats and all were won by the BJP in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

