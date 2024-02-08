Home

One Dead, 4 Injured As Portion Of Delhi’s Gokalpuri Metro Station Collapses

Delhi Metro: A section of the boundary wall of Gokulpuri metro station collapsed on Thursday morning. One person died in the incident. Fire officials are at the spot.

New Delhi: A person lost his life after a section of the boundary wall of Delhi Metro’s Gokulpuri station collapsed onto the road on Thursday morning. The person was severely injured in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital. According to DCP North East Joy Tirkey, the person was trapped under the debris, while three others sustained minor injuries. As per reports, a few bikes have also been damaged in the incident. Fire officials are present at the spot on standby as a slab is still hanging from the structure.

“At least three to four persons were injured and one person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured while others sustained minor injuries,” DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officer added that police personnel, along with public help, managed to extract the person who was trapped from under the debris. “He was riding a scooty when the incident occurred. He was rushed to the GTB Hospital,” said the DCP.

The DCP added that, cops with the help of the local people extracted the person, who was trapped under the debris. According to Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said that the department received a call at around 11 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The DCP stated that the debris was removed with the help of JCBs and cranes, and Delhi Metro staff and police are present at the spot.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections and a probe into the matter is underway. Notably, metro movement at the station is underway

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

