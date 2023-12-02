Home

Delhi Pollution: Air Remains ‘Very Poor’ Amid No Rain; Check Most Polluted Areas

Real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated that multiple areas in Delhi registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 300 on Saturday.

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved slightly on Saturday, transitioning from ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 368. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in the famous Lodhi Road area stood at 349, while in the Anand Vihar area, the air quality registered at 388. Additionally, the air quality at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was hovering at 366. In Dwarka-Sector 8, the air quality was toxic to breathe, with an AQI of 409, and at IGI airport and ITO, the AQI stood at 382.

Delhi Air Pollution: Rain Forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMD), New Delhi, has predicted moderate fog in the morning with the temperature of 12 degrees. The RMD has also predicted a very low possibility of rain.

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP

On November 28, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) lifted pollution restrictions imposed under Stage-III GRAP measures across the National Capital Region (NCR) due to improvements in air quality.

The Stage-III GRAP measures were initially implemented on November 2 when the Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached alarming levels. These measures included a prohibition on non-essential construction activities throughout Delhi-NCR. Furthermore, the operation of older, more polluting vehicles, specifically BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers, was restricted in key districts, including Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Every Third Child in Delhi Asthmatic

The Delhi High Court has expressed its concern over the deteriorating air pollution and stated that it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the air quality index (AQI) comes down, citing every third child in the national capital is asthmatic.

Delhi Air Pollution: Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

