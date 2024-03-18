Home

New Delhi

Delhi Feels Switching Of Seasons As City Records Maximum Temperature Of 30.6 Degrees

Meanwhile, Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category.

Delhi is witnessing and feeling the change in weather. (Representational image: pixabay.com)

Delhi Weather: The weather is changing as waning winter is making way for the waxing spring season, Delhi is also witnessing and feeling the change.

The woolens and the warm-keeping accessories are being stashed and lighter garments are making a comeback.

Amidst this transition, the national capital on Monday recorded the temperature at a high of 30.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average while the humidity levels oscillated between 25 percent and 93 percent.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average.

According to the weather office, Tuesday will see clear skies, and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

(With PTI inputs)

