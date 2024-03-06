Home

New Delhi

Delhi High Court Revokes Suspension Of BJP MLAs From Delhi Assembly

The seven BJP MLAs were suspended for allegedly interrupting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address at the start of the Budget session.

The BJP MLAs had reportedly disrupted LG Saxena multiple times during his address. (File/ANI)

Delhi Assembly: The suspension of seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from the Legislative Assembly was on Wednesday set aside by the Delhi High Court.

The seven BJP MLAs were suspended for allegedly interrupting Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address at the start of the Budget session from the Assembly till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee.

The seven BJP MLAs are Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta. They had approached the court to challenge their suspicion last month.

“The writ petitions are allowed,” Justice Subramonium Prasad said while pronouncing the order.

The MLAs had contended that their suspension till the conclusion of the proceedings before the privileges committee was in violation of the applicable rules.

Meanwhile, the authorities in the Assembly had assured the court that the suspension of the MLAs was not an attempt to stifle dissent in the House and was rather a “self-discipline” mechanism in the face of a “series of misdemeanours” by the opposition legislators.

The BJP MLAs had reportedly disrupted LG Saxena multiple times during his address on February 15 while he was highlighting the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey had subsequently moved a resolution in the House for their suspension. The resolution was accepted by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who had also referred the issue to the privileges committee.

Barring Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, all the BJP lawmakers were barred from attending the House proceedings.

Also, the budget session has been extended till the first week of March due to a delay in the budget finalization.

(With PTI inputs)

