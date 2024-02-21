Home

Delhi Likely To Receive Rainfall Late Wednesday Night

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 245.

Delhi Weather: Delhi might receive light rainfall in some parts late Wednesday night, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city recorded a maximum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal while the minimum temperature settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius in the morning.

The humidity fluctuated between 95 per cent and 37 per cent during the day, said the weather agency adding that the air quality settled in the ‘poor’ category in the national capital.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 245.

The MeT has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 11 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

