Home

New Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For England-Afghanistan WC Cricket Match On Sunday; Check Details Here

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For England-Afghanistan WC Cricket Match On Sunday; Check Details Here

According to the advisory, there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, and Delhi Gate to JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid certain roads around the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, due to the ICC World Cup cricket match between England and Afghanistan, as per a report carried by news agency IANS.

Trending Now

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM on Sunday:

You may like to read

Bahadurshah Zafar Marg

JLN Marg

Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover

Heavy vehicles and buses will not be allowed on any of these roads.

Diversion/Restriction On Bahadurshah Zafar Marg

According to the advisory, there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, and Delhi Gate to JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

“Commuters are requested to avoid Rajghat to JLN Marg, J.L.N Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate from 12 noon to 12 midnight on the day of match as congestion is expected,” read the traffic advisory.

The traffic cops further said that limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium.

“Display of car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on the parking label. Those who do not display a parking label with vehicle number will not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium,” read the advisory.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Car Parking Details

“Car parking label holders are advised to take Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,“U” turn at Delhi Gate is allowed. Entry to parking lots P1, P3 and P4 shall be from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg only from near the petrol pump,” it said.

For the general public, the advisory stated that no vehicle shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P Flyover (Both the carriageways) on the match day.

“Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law,” it said.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets

Earlier today, skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 63-ball 86 as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday to rise to the top of the table. With three wins in three matches, the hosts are at six points as they walloped New Zealand on net run rate. While India have a NRR of +1.821, the Kiwis are 0.217 behind.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest New Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES