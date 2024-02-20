Home

New Delhi

Delhi Weather: City Witnesses Pleasant Day, Light Rain And Gusty Winds Forecast For Wednesday

Delhi Weather: City Witnesses Pleasant Day, Light Rain And Gusty Winds Forecast For Wednesday

Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far and this trend is expected to continue for the next two days.

(Image: skymetweather.com)

Delhi Weather: Tuesday turned out to be a pleasant day for Delhiites and the residents of the NCR and adjoining area as the maximum temperature settled at 28.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. This report was shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Trending Now

The IMD further reported that the relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 96 per cent and dropped to 55 per cent at 5.30 pm adding that no rainfall was recorded during the day while the minimum temperature settled at 14.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

You may like to read

The India Meteorological Department had forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at night and gusty winds on Wednesday.

The weather office has forecast that the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Talking about the air quality, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the “poor” category at 4 pm with a reading of 226.

Delhi has experienced five rainy days in February so far and this trend is expected to continue for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Compared to 2023, Delhi did not record a rainy day in February.

Light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, bringing temperatures further down. Many areas including Laxmi Nagar, Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha Road near Nizamuddin flyover towards Bhairon Mar, and Kartavya Path witnessed fresh showers.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest New Delhi News on India.com.