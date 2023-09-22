Home

Durga Puja 2023: Delhi Govt Allows Use of Loudspeakers for Religious Festivals Till Midnight

The Delhi government has announced that religious functions such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, and others will be allowed to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 12 midnight this year.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced that religious functions such as Durga Puja, Dussehra, and others will be allowed to use loudspeakers and public address systems between 10 pm and 12 midnight this year. This is an extension of the current rule, which only allows the use of loudspeakers till 10 pm in the national capital. The decision has been taken in public interest and the file regarding the exemption has been sent to LG VK Saxena for approval.

This decision is likely to be welcomed by many people, as it will allow them to celebrate their religious festivals with greater freedom. However, it is important to note that the use of loudspeakers should be done in a responsible manner, so as not to disturb others, as per news agency ANI.

More details awaited.

The use of loudspeakers will be allowed till 12 am during Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations. Currently, the use of loudspeakers is allowed only till 10 PM in the national capital. The file regarding the exemption has been sent to LG VK Saxena: CMO Delhi — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

