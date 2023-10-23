By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi meets PM Modi In Delhi
IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi met PM Modi In Delhi in the national capital on Monday.
New Delhi: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday. Both the dignitaries discussed several crucial issues during the meeting. During the meeting PM Modi underscored India’s enduring commitment to safe and secure use of atomic energy for peace and development.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.