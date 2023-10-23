IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi meets PM Modi In Delhi

Home

IAEA Director Rafael Mariano Grossi met PM Modi In Delhi in the national capital on Monday.

New Delhi: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday. Both the dignitaries discussed several crucial issues during the meeting. During the meeting PM Modi underscored India’s enduring commitment to safe and secure use of atomic energy for peace and development.

