Man Jumps In Front Of Train At Udyog Bhawan Station On Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, Dies

The tragic incident took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, said a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.

The DMRC official said train services were briefly regulated during this period.

Delhi Metro Yellow Line: In yet another case of allegedly dying by suicide, a 39-year-old man jumped in the front of a train on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line on Wednesday, said the officials.

The deceased had been diagnosed with cancer.

The tragic incident took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, said a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official adding that the man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in the front of a train that was approaching a station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line following which metro services were delayed for more than half-an-hour on the corridor.

The train was going to Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, the official added.

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

“A male passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Udyog Bhawan Metro station (going toward Vishwavidyalaya) at 11.30 AM today. The passenger was retrieved and was sent to the nearest hospital, and Delhi Metro Rail Police was also apprised,” said the DMRC in a statement.

A passenger earlier in the day said the metro train that he was travelling in around noon halted for more than 15 minutes at the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station which falls on the Yellow Line.

The DMRC official said train services were briefly regulated during this period and normal train movement was restored at 12:04 pm.

Meanwhile, officials from the Delhi Police said that the man was upset due to his illness though no suicide note was recovered adding that a PCR call about the incident was received at Rajiv Chowk Police Station.

A Delhi Police team reached the spot and on inquiry and after seeing CCTV footage, it was found that the person had committed suicide by jumping in front of the train around 11:30 am at the station’s platform no. 2, said the police officials.

The victim’s wife told the police that her husband, a resident of Delhi’s Mukundpur area, had earlier worked as a painter, but since he was suffering from cancer, so nowadays he was not working due to his illness.

The police further said that the body had been shifted to the RML hospital. Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death) are underway, police said adding that a mobile number was found written in a slip recovered from his pocket.

The body has been sent to a mortuary for post-mortem.

His wife also told the police that he was under treatment at a leading hospital and he recently underwent surgery.

(With PTI inputs)

