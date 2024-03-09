By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Man Performs Obscene Act In Front Of Woman Student At JNU; FIR Registered
New Delhi: Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person who performed an obscene act in front of a woman student on the campus premises of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
New Delhi: A bizarre incident has come to light from the national capital where an unidentified man performed obscene acts in front of a woman student at Jawaharlal Nehru University. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on Thursday and the accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case against the unidentified person following a complaint by the university’s administration.
— ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024
