Man Performs Obscene Act In Front Of Woman Student At JNU; FIR Registered

New Delhi

New Delhi: A bizarre incident has come to light from the national capital where an unidentified man performed obscene acts in front of a woman student at Jawaharlal Nehru University. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on Thursday and the accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case against the unidentified person following a complaint by the university’s administration.

Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly performing an obscene act in front of a woman student in JNU. The incident occurred on Thursday, 7th March. The case was registered after a complaint was filed by the JNU administration. Search for the… — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

