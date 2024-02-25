Home

Purple Fest At Rashtrapati Bhawan To Be Inaugurated By President Droupadi Murmu On Monday

More than 10 thousand Divyangjans, accompanied by their escorts, will also converge at this majestic venue.

Beyond the festivities, visitors are also invited to embark on a journey of discovery through the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. (File/Representational image)

Purple Fest At Rashtrapati Bhawan: After the success of the ‘International Purple Fest, 2024’ at Goa from 8 to 13 January 2024, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment is organizing a fun-filled day-long ‘Purple Fest’ at Amrit Udyaan in the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 26 February 2024.

President of India Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Purple Fest event. The Ministers of Social Justice & Empowerment and Secretary, DEPwD will be present on this occasion. More than 10 thousand Divyangjans, accompanied by their escorts, will also converge at this majestic venue. Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities is the nodal agency for this Fest.

The ‘Purple Fest’ will have fully inclusive and interactive stalls of organizations working in the field of accessibility, inclusion, and disability rights. The key activities at ‘Purple Fest’ will be Amrit Udyaan visit, Know your disabilities, Purple Cafe, Purple Kaleidoscope, Purple Live Experience Zone, Purple Sports, etc.

Beyond the festivities, visitors are also invited to embark on a journey of discovery through the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum, enriching their minds while embracing the ethos of inclusivity.

This fest is a platform for everyone to showcase their ideas and insights for curating a more inclusive and accessible society. This Fest aims to raise awareness about different disabilities and their impact on people’s lives and also challenges the misconceptions, prejudices, stigma, and stereotypes revolving around disabilities and to promote understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of persons with disabilities within society.

