Home

New Delhi

Samay Yaan And Ministry Of Culture Organize Kathaa Lok, A Vibrant Festival Of Storytelling

Samay Yaan And Ministry Of Culture Organize Kathaa Lok, A Vibrant Festival Of Storytelling

Minister of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was the chief guest.

The festival showcased a blend of narratives from renowned Indian writers and fresh stories from emerging Kathakaars.

Kathaa Lok: Samay Yaan, with the support and guidance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Culture, organized Kathaa Lok, a vibrant festival of storytelling on the 10 and 11 February at Palika Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Trending Now

The festival showcased a blend of narratives from renowned Indian writers and fresh stories from emerging Kathakaars, aiming to revive the art of storytelling and instill Indian values and cultural diversity in the younger generation through the art of storytelling.

You may like to read

Minister of Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was the chief guest. She said that Indian knowledge, history, wisdom, and science were preserved in the last few centuries through stories and now it is our turn to take the tradition forward.

Kathaa Lok attracted more than 500 spectators, who were enthralled by the captivating narratives presented by both emerging and seasoned Kathakaars.

Fauzia Dastango narrated ‘Dastan-e-Ram’ in Urdu while Danish Husain unfolded ‘Tilismi Dastanein’ and Manu Sikander Dhingra shared the timeless love saga of Heer Ranjha in ‘Qissa Heer Waris Shah’.

In the competitive segment, with 95 participants, including 75 students from various colleges, The Grand Winner, Abhinav Kumar Jha took home Rs 51,000, the second and the third winners were Pulkit Garg and Sheetal respectively.

The festival also featured an Open Mic session (non-competitive), allowing the audience to share their own stories.

Jamshed Siddiqui eloquently narrated the story of Bhartiya Sangeet from Vedic times to the present, which was designed by Music Maestro Pt Abhay Sopori, featuring eminent artists like Sudha Raghuraman, Ragini Rainu, Samit Mallick, Avinash Kumar, and Nitin Sharma to name a few.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest New Delhi News on India.com.