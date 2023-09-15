Home

New Delhi

Stray Dogs In Delhi: HC Asks MCD To Come Up With A Plan To Control Their Population

Stray Dogs In Delhi: HC Asks MCD To Come Up With A Plan To Control Their Population

Justice Sharma, while quashing the complaints, noted that the chances of conviction were low, as the parties had chosen to resolve their complaints through a settlement.

Stray Dogs In Delhi (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to take immediate action to address the serious problem of stray dogs. Justice Sharma highlighted the urgency of the matter and instructed that a copy of the order be sent to the MCD Commissioner. This court quashed two First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in 2014 against Sarika Patel, who had been accused of her pet dog biting a man and his father on separate occasions. However, the involved parties reached an amicable settlement in May last year.

Trending Now

Delhi High Court Asks Municipal Corporation of Delhi To Come Up With A Plan

The court noted that the dispute between the parties was primarily of a private nature and that they had resolved all their disputes amicably. In the interest of justice and to bring an end to the matter, the court decided to quash the complaints. The Delhi High Court has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to come up with a plan to control the stray dog population in the city. The court has warned the MCD that it will take action if the stray dog problem is not addressed.

You may like to read

Dogs Accused Of Biting Neighbours

Sarika Patel, who identified herself as a philanthropist and animal lover, stated that she regularly provided food to stray dogs and puppies in her neighborhood. She further clarified that the dogs accused of biting the complainants were actually strays and not her pets, and therefore, she had no control over them. Patel argued that since the parties were neighbours, they wished to put an end to the complaints to maintain peace and harmony in their community. They had settled the matter and no longer harboured any grievances against each other, the court was told.

Justice Sharma, while quashing the complaints, noted that the chances of conviction were low, as the parties had chosen to resolve their complaints through a settlement. However, he underscored the gravity of the issue concerning the stray dog menace, urging the concerned authority, the MCD, to address it urgently.

Last week during the G20 Summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a plan to remove stray dogs from the vicinity of prominent locations in Delhi during the G-20 Summit. The dogs will be picked up, sterilized, and kept at NGOs.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest New Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES