When you think of Singapore, one of the first things that come to mind is food. It’s therefore, no surprise that the city has a whole calendar month of activities dedicated to food. July might be the perfect time to visit Singapore, with the Singapore Food Festival being held from the July 12 till July 28. Back for its 26th edition, Singapore Food Festival is a great opportunity to satiate the taste-buds with an array of food-themed activities.

The Great Indian Food Fest

Dive headfirst into Singapore’s vibrant Indian culture at Campbell Lane. You can indulge in the highest gastronomic experiences at reasonable rates. The Great Indian Food Fest is an annual Indian food extravaganza where you can discover 17 different food carts selling some of the most delicious Indian fare, roving acts and heritage performers and musical bands.

Singapore Tea Festival 2019

The Singapore Tea Festival is branching out to include everything you need for that perfect tea-time. You can enjoy creative bubble tea flavours like Herbal Mint (Pei Pa Kao) or Milk Tea from Woobbee. Furthermore, you can also get a chance to discover your perfect blend amongst the hundreds available at the festival.

7-Eleven Day

7-Eleven is jumping on the culinary bandwagon with three exclusive Japanese-Singaporean snacks to be launched across all stores: Chicken Satay Onigiri, Salted Egg Tamagoyaki and Takoyaki with Chilli Crab Sauce and Egg Mayo. If you get a food voucher from Klook you will also get a chance to win credit and freebies.

Vegatarian Street Food Tour in Chinatown

This year, take the opportunity to dive deeper into some of Singapore’s heritage markets and hidden cultural gems as you try the hawker delights. The Vegetarian Street Food Tour in Chinatown is highly recommended for every foodie. Visit on an empty stomach to truly enjoy this fun-filled food crawl with the city’s beloved hawkers and restaurants.