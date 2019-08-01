One of the most gorgeous biodiversity parks in Madhya Pradesh, Pench is home to nearly 300 species of wild animals as well as resident and migratory birds. The park is spread over 292 square kilometres of forest area, and encompasses rolling hills, gushing streams and rocky trails. Some of the most commonly spotted wildlife here include the tiger, porcupine, striped hyena, deer, sloth bear, jungle cat, leopard and four types of endangered vultures. Here are the top activities to explore the flora and fauna of the park:

Jungle Safari

With two safaris – morning and evening – each day, the best and most exciting way to traverse the park is on a jeep. From spotting the wild beasts hunting for food to animals lapping water from a pool, this one’s for you if you like to take wildlife photographs.

Bird Watching

A good time for this is during the winters, when innumerable species of birds migrate to the park and can be particularly spotted near the water tank area. The rare species include the common pochard, Brahminy duck, bar-headed goose and coots. The four major kinds of vultures that you can spot here are: king vulture, long-billed vulture, white scavenger and white-rumped vulture.

Night Drive or Night Safari

If you want to spot nocturnal birds or animals, then pick the night safari or night drive. The best time to spot wild dogs, deer, hyena and a few exotic birds are during 6 pm to 9 pm, so make sure you go for one around then.

Elephant Ride

It’s exactly like the jungle safari, except on the back of an elephant. What makes it different is that you get to see from higher up and the sight can go farther enabling you to catch a glimpse of animals even at a good distance.

Jungle Trek

If you’re a nature lover, a walk through the jungle is a must. The jungle trek takes you through the dense forests of Satpura where you can spot exotic flora and fauna at your leisure. There are guides available; if you’re going for the first time, taking one along is recommended.