The azure blue and emerald green waters of the beautiful beaches of Andaman and Nicobar islands are like a balm to tired minds. If you’re a beach lover and are headed to this stunning Indian archipelago, here are the top beaches you must explore for their incredible marine life and thrilling water sports.

Radhanagar Beach

Located on the south coast of Havelock Island, Radhanagar Beach is undoubtedly one of the best beaches of Andaman. Popular for its white sand and deep blue water, this beach is relatively less crowded than the other beaches of the island.

Elephant Beach

Again known for its white sand, this beach is also home to stunning coral reefs. The pristine beach is easily accessible via boating and trekking, making it a hit among adventure enthusiasts. The beach also offers snorkelling; and if you’re there just to relax, the best way to do it by soaking under the sun.

Lalaji Bay Beach

Located on the west coast of Long Island, Lalaji Bay Beach is accessible by boat from Rangat Jetty. Keep an eye out for the scenic Mangrove Creek on your way to this beach. This island has a sprawling coast line, and one can’t really tell where the water ends and the sky begins.

Guitar Island Beach

Shaped like a guitar, the Guitar Island Beach is perfect for solo travellers. Surrounded by palm trees, the picturesque beach offers plenty of solace to the nature lover. You can swim in the beach here or just relax and sun bathe with a drink in hand.

Raman Bageecha Beach

A famous place for complete leisure, Raman Bageecha Beach is one-of-its-kind among all the group of islands in the Andamans. While the beach is not suitable for swimming because of the rocks dotting the waters, it’s perfect for enjoying in a hammock with a good book.