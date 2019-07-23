Flanked by the Western Ghats on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other, Kerala is a land of undulating mountains, backwaters and lofty beaches along with an array of gorgeous tea and coffee plantations. If you’re exploring the coastal front of the state, here are some of the top beaches that are worth a visit.

Cherai Beach

One of the most popular beaches amongst travellers all year round, Cherai beach is known for its backwaters merging with the sea. The beach is a haven for nature lovers; since the water mostly has low tide it is easy to swim at this beach. The highlight of the beach are the multi-hued shells that are found scattered along its length and breath.

Kovalam Beach

A mix of three beaches – Hawa beach, Lighthouse beach and Samudra beach – Kovalam offers peace and quietude as well as adrenaline pumping adventure activities. From sunbathing, snorkelling, catamaran rides, catching sunrises and sunsets to cycling and swimming, one can indulge in a variety of things.

Bekal Beach

Located near the border of Karnataka, Bekal beach is famous for offering stunning views of Bekal Fort – one of the largest and well preserved forts in Kerala. To the north of the beach, an estuary formed by the backwaters and the Arabian Sea imparts the place with a marvellous natural wonder.

Varkala Beach

Also known as Papanasham beach, the beach is divided into two parts: northern area and the southern area. While the southern area is home to a sacred Hindu temple, the northern area is the main tourist attraction. Varkala beach is the only beach in Kerala where cliffs are found adjacent to the sea.

Chavakkad Beach

Swaying palm trees, tranquil waters, a long coastline and less crowd is what makes Chavakkad Beach in Thrissur such a delight. Though the place is famous mostly among the locals, it’s highly recommended for a beach loving traveller. The beach is famous for the estuary that is a result of the rivers merging, making it an absolute delight to see.