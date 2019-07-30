If you think you need to step out of the country to strike skydiving off your bucket list, think again. This adrenaline pumping sport is practiced through the length and breadth of the country. You can choose from different kinds of dives such as Tandem Jump (where you jump with the instructor), Static Line Jump (jump alone but are harnessed to the aircraft) and Accelerated Free Fall (the fastest way to experience solo free fall from around 13,000 feet). Here are the top 5 places to go skydiving in the country:

Mysore, Karnataka

Spread out at the base of Chamundi Hills, Mysore is one of the best places to have an ultimate skydiving experience in India. You can choose from both Tandem Jump or Accelerated Free Fall. However, one full day of ground training is required before you set out for your first solo parachute jump.

Deesa, Gujarat

The thrill of soaring in the blue sky over the beautiful lakeside city of Deesa is an experience of a lifetime. It is one of those place in India where all kinds of skydiving is offered. The Sports Authority of Gujarat and the Indian Parachuting Federation host several skydiving camps here; so if you’re an adventure junkie, you know where to head.



Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Marvelling at the magic of gravity at this quaint coastal town with beautiful French colonial settlement should be on every adventure enthusiasts list. The spectacular landscape here can be enjoyed as you soar through the sky indulging in Static Line Jump and Tandem Jumps.

Aamby Valley, Maharashtra

If you’re in Mumbai or Pune; look no further than Aamby Valley. Maharashtra is known for its exceptional natural beauty, thanks to the Western Ghats and many water bodies. You can enjoy the stunning landscapes beneath as you indulge in Tandem Jumps here.

Dhana, Madhya Pradesh

The serene town of Dhana is home to an airstrip, which means there are official skydiving camps hosted for adventure enthusiasts. A free fall from at least a 4,000 feet is highly recommended. They offer Tandem Jumps that last upto 3 hours and can be done without any ground training.