Perhaps man’s best invention, the airplane and airports have become an indispensable part of every man’s life today. While most of them seamlessly help you to fly out of a city, some offer an experience unto itself. From flaunting perfect modern architecture, to world-class amenities and scenic landscapes in the backdrop, these airports particularly, amaze people with their charm.

Srinagar International Airport, Srinagar

Srinagar International Airport deserves a special mention because of its location; overlooking the great Himalayan mountains, with lush greenery all around, when you step out of the airport it feels like you’ve stepped into a dream.

Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair

With deep blue ocean and evergreen rainforest all around, this dreamy airport in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, offers great scope for a scenic photograph from your aircraft window. You don’t have to fly to Thailand’s Phi Phi Island to get a gorgeous aerial view of the island, when you have a really striking one in India itself.

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

Arguably, the biggest and the best in India, this Delhi Airport is spread over 6 terminals. It’s impossible to walk through them, they have buses connecting one to the other. Almost a city by itself, while you may feel a little lost here initially, if you know exactly what you want to do and experience, it could turn into a fun time at this airport.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai

Named after the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji, this airport is one of the classiest and busiest (said to clock almost 900 aircraft movement per day) airports in India. While its domestic counterpart isn’t as gorgeous from the outside, this one boasts of some fine architecture. It’s huge; and incase you plant to eat, shop or just lounge, you will definitely be spoilt for choice.

Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore

Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore is one of the most scenic structures from both outside and inside. Spread over 4,000 acres and located on the outskirts of the city, it’s highly recommended that you take some extra hours in hand to explore the airport before your flight.