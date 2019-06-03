While most Indian cities do not have dedicated sidewalks for the people, some of them fortunately have the most beautiful sidewalks. If you’re ever in these cities mentioned below, make sure you take some time out and go for a walk there for the most surreal experience.

Marine Drive, Mumbai

Marine Drive, also referred to as the ‘Queen’s Necklace,’ is Mumbai’s most distinctive feature. The 4.3km stretch starts at Nariman Point and goes till Girgaon Chowpatty. Walking along the curve with the bay on one side and the buzzing road on the other, it’s an experience unto itself. It’s a place that’s always abuzz with people, and exudes a great vibe that Mumbai is so famous for.

B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata

B.B.D. Bagh, formerly known as Dalhousie Square, is one of the oldest areas that came under the British colonial rule. The entire area is a World Heritage Site, thanks to all the majestic colonial era buildings here. Although B.B.D. Bagh may not have the biggest sidewalks, it provides an experience no other city can offer. The sidewalks that line the roads, weave around the iconic architecture, and a canopy of the densest trees. Walking down these well-maintained sidewalks will make you feel like you’re walking through Old London.

Marine Drive, Kochi

Kerala, also known as ‘God’s own Country’ is replete with natural beauty. The most interesting city here is Kochi, with its bounteous cafes, churches, and markets. However, the most iconic part of Kochi is its Marine Drive, a 2km long, pedestrian-only walkway that is extremely popular with locals and travellers alike. You can walk along the sidewalk on a balmy evening or simply sit back and enjoy the view of Kerala’s picturesque backwaters.

Cubbon Park, Bengaluru

While Bengaluru is known as a buzzing IT hub, there’s a side to it that consists of beautiful gardens and scenic lakes. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Bengaluru is home to some of the most beautiful sidewalks; the refreshingly beautiful Cubbon Park is one of them. A stroll in this walk is literally a breath of fresh air, courtesy the huge green trees and neatly-trimmed shrubs dotting the landscape here.

Seaside Promenade, Pondicherry

Seaside Promenade at Promenade Beach is a 1.2km stretch, with the sea beach on one side, and quaint French villas on the other. The sidewalk is a treat to the eyes; especially in the monsoons when the sea is lashed by heavy rains. Make sure you walk along the promenade on your trip to Pondicherry, sit on the benches, or walk on the beach with the wind blowing in your hair.