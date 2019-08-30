Stretching from Gujarat and through a number of states up till the southernmost tip of India, the Western Ghats are a sight to behold during the monsoons. From trek to long drives with lush scenic views for company, there’s nothing that won’t bring you joy in this part of the country. Here are a few places that truly come alive during this time of the year:

Valparai, Tamil Nadu

Located amidst the Anaimalai Hills, Valparai is a plantation town pulsing with biodiversity. From gorgeous teak plantations to tea estates, there are tons of options to take nature walks here. The most commonly spotted animals include the lion-tailed macaques, Nilgiri tahr and Indian hornbills.

Thekaddy, Kerala

The forests of Thekaddy are home to some of the most incredible wildlife reserves in the country such as the Periyar National Park. Absolutely gorgeous during the monsoons, activities like bamboo rafting or jungle safari or even a hike upto the cascading Suruli Falls is highly recommended.

Kavaledurga Fort, Karnataka

Located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka, this 9th-century fort is quite isolated and can be reached only after an uphill trek. Perched at an altitude of 1,541 metres above sea level, the views from the fort are absolutely spectacular.



Avalanche, Tamil Nadu

About 28km from Ooty, the gorgeous Avalanche Hills are a breath of fresh air. Named by the locals after a devastating avalanche had hit an area in the Nilgiris, every bit of this place is enveloped in thick greenery. A scenic road drive through the Kundah forest to get here is highly recommended.

Igatpuri, Maharashtra

Give Panchgani a miss and head to Igatpuri for an immersive monsoon experience. From verdant valleys to lush vistas, this town perched at an altitude of 600 metres above sea level is a treat to the senses. Igatpuri is just 116km away from Mumbai by road.