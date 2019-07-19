Chennai is surrounded by tons of places one can visit for a quick weekend getaway. Now that the monsoons are in full swing, the hilly stations, especially, look resplendent after the showers of rain. Give the city life a break and head to these places for some quiet time amidst nature.

Yercaud

If there’s one hill station you have to choose for a quick getaway, let it be Yercaud. It is the perfect place for all the travellers seeking respite from the city heat. Nestled in Shevaroy Hills, Yecaud is tremendously gorgeous and a treat to the eyes. If you just want to relax and unwind, book yourself a resort that overlooks the spectacular views of nature. Also great for trekking and wildlife watching, the most commonly spotted animals here are fox, squirrel, deer, snake and birds.

Coonoor

Located in the Nilgiri district, Coonoor is mostly known for its Nilgiri tea production. Perched at an elevation of 1,850 meters, Coonoor offers unadulterated serenity, solitude, lush greenery and adventurous trekking trails. The major attractions here include Droog Fort offering a sweeping panoramic view of Coonoor and the cascading Laws Falls.

Horsley Hills

This one’s a delightful hilly retreat; the majestic hills, wispy clouds and verdant greenery make it look like it’s straight out of a painting. Horsley Hills are a group of several hills and was named after a British collector. Situated in Andhra Pradesh, the unspoiled environs of Horsley Hills along with attractions such as Gangotri Lake, Horsley Museum and the Environmental Park, make your visit an enchanting experience. There’s also scope for activities like zorbing here.

Yelagiri

A favourite among trekkers, Yelagiri is a quaint and charming hill station located at an altitude of 4,626 feet above sea level. The highlight of this place are its picturesque landscapes, stunning green valleys and the vibrant rose gardens and orchards. Other adventure activities you can indulge in are rock-climbing and paragliding.

Meghamalai

Dotted with cardamom plantations and tea estates, this mountain range in the Western Ghats is a sight to behold. Situated 1,500 metres above sea level, and rich and exotic flora and fauna, a quick trip here is highly rejuvenating. One of the must-do things here is to catch a sunset from the banks of the lake. There’s even a wildlife sanctuary here where you can spot animals like the great pied hornbill, Indian brown mongoose, Jerdon’s palm civet, white-bellied short-wing, black-naped monarch, gaur, tiger, leopard, Asian elephant and mouse deer.