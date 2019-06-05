Dhanaulti, a gorgeous town a few kilometres from Mussoorie, is nestled amidst the lofty Himalayas. While it’s more of a stop-over for travellers visiting other parts of Uttarakhand, it could well be a destination in its own right. The offbeat place makes it a favourite amongst solo travellers, and here’s what you must do on a visit to this quaint town.

Located at an altitude of 2,286m and away from the bustle, Dhanaulti offers a whole gamut of attractions as well as serenity and quietude in equal measure. While you wouldn’t find exceptionally fancy hotels and cafes here, the simple experiences more than make up for everything.

Among the many temples here, make sure you visit Surkanda Devi Temple. Perched at about 10,000 feet above sea level, it’s an age-old temple devoted to Goddess Parvati. It is quite popular among trekkers because of the 1.5 km trek from Kaddukhal Village that leads up to the temple. Dashavatar Temple also commands a visit; it is the earliest known Panchayatan temple in North India and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The twin eco parks of Amber and Dhara are exquisite in their appeal; they’re well-maintained gardens developed and maintained by the Forest Department. With deodar and cedar trees lining the parks, there’s no way you can miss a casual evening walk here.

The most interesting place to see in Dhanaulti is the Potato Farm, also known as the Aloo Khet. It’s a vast stretch of land where lots of potatoes are grown in a joint effort of the government and some private farmers. It’s a must visit if you’re a curious traveller.

For an adventure retreat, a stay at Camp Thangdhar is highly recommended. Located in Kanatal at 8,300 feet, Camp Thangdhar is one of the most exciting places to visit for campers and nature enthusiasts. The camp offers numerous outdoor activities such as river crossing, rock climbing, rappelling, commando net, zigzag bars, trekking, badminton, mini basketball, star-gazing and bird-watching along with comfortable safari tents equipped with modern amenities.