While travelling helps relax and rejuvenate, you really need to know what’s your type. If you’ve figured what suits you the best; there’s nothing more therapeutic than travel. From long weekend trips to conscious travel, here are some of the travel trends that has picked up in India in recent times:

Solo travel

Nothing is more popular than solo travel today. Men and women indulge in it equally; it’s a great time to be alive and travel! From the younger lot to the older generations, people are mostly seen travelling to places like Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Allahabad, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati especially on business trips which they then extend and convert into a leisure trip. For specifically leisure, the best places in India are Udaipur, Sikkim, Shimla, Hampi, and Rishikesh.

Immersive experiences

If time is no barrier, immersive experiences is what travellers seek. Slow, mindful travel, where you move at your own pace and do things that the locals do; not just mindlessly tick things off your bucket list. The best unique experiences to have in India include culinary tours through Kolkata, Amritsar, Delhi; putting up at local home-stays; going on wellness retreats; and have offbeat and authentic experiences such as a tribal village tour in Wayanad or temple hopping in Hampi.

Long weekend trips

One of the most convenient travel options today is taking off for the weekend. While these trips are shorter than an ideal vacation, they’re definitely more affordable. From scenic road trips to wellness retreats, there’s a lot a traveller can do in 2-3 days’ time. Some of the most visited destinations during such trips are Kamshet in Maharashtra, Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal, and Ooty and Chikmagalur in Bangalore. Other evergreen options for a mini-vacation are Goa, Gokarna, and Mysore.

Conscious travel

More and more people are tilting towards responsible travel and for good reason. Global warming and climate change are real; and the impact on nature can be seen regularly around us. In 2019, travel is less about sightseeing and more about mindful tourism. You could take steps to not leave a huge carbon footprint, or donate for causes like wildlife conservation while you travel. Even being eco-friendly and going ‘green’ is a huge step in that direction.

Off-beat travel

Travellers are abandoning mainstream places for ones that are relatively less explored. Bespoke itineraries is the ultimate winner; and if you’re looking for places to start with in India, there are tons from Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh, Sandakphu in West Bengal, Majuli in Assam, to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.