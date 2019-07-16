This is the season when many travellers report getting sick after their vacation, especially after a flight. While it could be the food, the water, or extra exertion, turns out not taking extra care on the flight can throw you off health-wise. Here’s how you can take some preventative care to ensure you don’t end up with a bad bout of cold or flu this monsoon.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water not only offsets the overall dehydrating effects of flying, such as headaches, cramps and fatigue, but also helps in keeping your immunity in good shape. Additionally, prefer hot drinks because they keep your protective mucous membranes working; and your defences strong and functioning.

Keep your hands clean

Your hands are the first point of contact with cold, flu, and other germs on planes. From tray tables, lavatory flush buttons to seatbelt buckles, you can’t help but use your hands. So make it a point to either wash your hands thoroughly or use a hand sanitiser with at least 60 percent alcohol before you eat. Also, you can take extra care and wipe your tray table with a sanitising cloth before a meal.

Don’t forget your dental hygiene

Just as keeping your hands sanitised can prevent transmission of bacteria and germs, using a germ-killing mouthwash may add an extra layer of protection. However, make sure your mouthwash bottle complies with the carry-on rules for liquids.

Take your vitamins

While the effect of vitamins is unproven, many travellers swear by them alongside sticking to a healthy diet. Just take a standard multivitamin, and it will never let you down. Although no conclusive data has shown that vitamin C pills prevent colds, they definitely reduce the seriousness or duration of symptoms.

Prevent airborne germs

Airborne germs are one of the top sources of cold virus infection; some travellers wear face masks either to prevent infection, or when they are already infected. If you can survive a full flight behind a hot mask, it’s an effective way to prevent getting sick after flying.