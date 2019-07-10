With the torrential rainfall picking up almost everywhere in India, it’s the best time for a monsoon retreat for many travellers who are busy looking for rain-soaked destinations. With the scorching summer heat having almost receded and the rain God’s blessing us with more downpour, here’s a list of must-have essentials if you are planning to romp through the forests in the rain, or undertake a hilly trek.

A versatile travel bag

Whether you’re backpacking, hotel-hopping, or taking trains – transporting bags in the rain can get messy. Opt for a travel bag that works in multiple ways. A bag with plenty of zippered inner pockets and a water-resistant, durable outer material.

Raincoat or slicker

Raincoat or slicker are much handier while travelling because travellers traipsing with their pack on, trekking in the mountains, have the need for both their hands. Invest in a waterproof or water-resistant coat worn to protect the body rain. Make sure to pack a nice, thin coat that doesn’t take up too much space in your pack.

GoPro

Good cameras are a must to capture the wild beauty of nature. While DSLRs are water shy, GoPro has no such fear. It comes in a waterproof casing, can withstand rain, can be used for photography under water and is an overall brilliant choice for rainy day photography.

Waterproof speakers and earphones

Carrying waterproof portable speakers and earphones will keep the music going, come rain or shine.

Power bank

Chances of a power outage during a rainy day are more as compared to normal days. To keep the phone active, it’s important to carry a power bank at all times.

Footwear

When it rains a lot, the roads tend to be slippery. So it’s important to make sure that you wear weather appropriate shoes. Leave all your fancy, expensive, leather shoes at home because there’s a high possibility they might get spoilt in the rain. Floaters and sandals are your best options.

Strong mosquito repellent cream

The insect world can wreck havoc on us during monsoons. Itchy bites aside, malaria is a big concern in many regions, and it’s best to do whatever it takes to keep from being bitten. Keep a strong mosquito repellent cream handy in your backpack, rather than be bedridden till weeks later.