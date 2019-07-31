Ambikapur, named after Goddess Ambika, is one of the oldest temple towns of Chhattisgarh. Apart from the famous temples here, Ambikapur is a real crowd puller because of many other attractions and a pleasant climate throughout the year. Here are some of the top must-visit places in the city.

One of the primary attractions, Tattapani is a hot water spring in the north eastern part of Ambikapur. It is believed the hot water of this spring has great medicinal value and can cure innumerable skin diseases. A dip here is highly recommend. You can also cook rice in the spring water by tying it in a cloth and placing that bundle in the water. Some of the adventure activities that you can indulge in and around Tattapani include river rafting, hiking and trekking.

Even the sacred spots of Ramgarh and Sitabengra command a visit; they are just a few kilometres from each other. Situated in the north of the city, Ramgarh is believed to be the place where Ram and his wife Sita spent fourteen years of their exile. Sitabengra however, is considered to be Sita’s parental home.

Located very close to these sacred spots, the Thinthini Patthar is also a great tourist attraction. It is a huge cylindrical rock that weighs around 200 quintals and is known to produce divine metallic sound when someone strikes it with any strong solid material. Also, the sound differs every time it’s struck from a different angle.

Slightly away from the centre of the city, Jogimara Caves are about 40 kilometres from Ambikapur. They are believed to have been around since 300 BC and have a number of paintings on the walls. These paintings include flower motifs, birds, human beings and animals.

The nearest airport from here is the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, while the nearest rail-head is in Ambikapur.