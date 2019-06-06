Anamudi, the highest peak (2,695 meters above sea level) in the Western Ghats, literally means ‘elephant’s forehead,’ because the shape of the mountain looks like that of a broad forehead of an elephant. Easily accessible from Eravikulam National Park, Anamudi is home to rich flora and fauna, including the largest surviving population of the Asian elephant, gaur, Nilgiri langur, and lion-tailed macaque.

The beauty of Anamudi Peak is unparalleled; it is a paradise covered in evergreen forests and has some beautiful rivers meandering through it. You must take a trek to the top of the mountain; and take in the amazing vistas that include the sight of rivers like Vaigai, Thamirabarani, and Periyar.

The Anamudi Peak is famous for its bamboo, black wood, and teak trees as well as the Neela Kurinji flower, which blossoms every twelve years. You are also afforded views of the stunning tea and spice plantations from Anamudi Peak, especially in the monsoon and winter months.



If you are in Munnar, just about an hour’s drive can bring you to Anamudi Peak. Famously also known as the ‘Everest of South India,’ it is a must visit for wildlife photographers, adventure enthusiasts, and nature lovers alike.

Since Anamudi Peak is extremely high and has grassy wet slopes, it makes trekking here quite a challenging task. Therefore, special trekking facilities here are provided by concerned authorities and travellers are allowed to trek up for 2km by foot. However, trekkers who wish to climb to the top are required to submit a special permission obtained from the Eravikulam National Park authorities.

Major attractions nearby include: Rajamalai (Eravikulam) National Park, Tea Gardens, Lakkam Waterfall, Punarjani Traditional Village, Photo Point, Mattupetty Dam, Kundala Dam Lake, Kannan Devan Tea Museum, Rose Gardens, Attukal Waterfall, Pothamedu Viewpoint, Lockhart Gap, Thoovanam Waterfall and Blossom Hydel Park.