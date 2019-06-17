While both Andaman and Lakshadweep are home to some of the most amazing beaches, stunning marine life and an array of water sports for the adventure junkie in you, it is a hard choice to pick one from among them. Both these island destinations off of India’s coast have their own pros and cons. Here are a few pointers to help you choose where you’d like to head next for your vacation.

Attractions

When it comes to sightseeing and attractions, Andaman is a better choice. From Cellular Jail to mud volcanoes, limestone caves, trekking trails, rainforests, waterfalls, to natural sand bars, bridges and even an active volcano, there is tons to do and see in Andamans. While in Lakshadweep the greatest attraction is what lies under water: the pristine archipelago lagoon, unspoilt coral reef and warm water is paradise re-incarnate for scuba divers and snorkelers.

Travel time

It can take anywhere between 5 – 9 hours depending on whether you have a direct or connecting flight to Andamans. It take around 6 hours to reach Lakshadweep by flight in general from Mumbai or Kochi, although it takes longer from Chennai and Kolkata (10+ hours). The choice of available airlines is higher for Andamans, and if you book well in advance, you may find competitive airfare too.

Beaches

While there’s no doubt that the beaches at both these destinations are a slice of paradise; the clear waters and white sand adding to their charm, Andaman might be a better choice for the ultra luxe traveller. Also, Andaman is home to Radhanagar Beach, which has often been cited as the best beach in Asia. Lakshadweep is not your average beach destination because there’s no massages at dawn or cocktails at sundown. Basically, it lacks the luxury that Andaman can provide, however, is relatively less crowded if all you want is solace.

Water sports

Both islands have waterfronts keeping adventure enthusiasts in mind. They offer glass bottom boat rides, banana boat rides, kayaking and parasailing among other activities. However, nothing beats the sheer beauty of Andaman’s coral reefs as seen while scuba diving, snorkelling and sea walking.