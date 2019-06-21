While Jammu and Kashmir is known for the gorgeous valleys, pristine landscaped surrounding, beautiful lakes and lush meadows, there’s a whole unexplored religious side to it as well. There are shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, and especially in Avantipur that are worth every bit of time and effort.

The most interesting attraction here is the 9th-century Avantiswami Temple, built in Greek architectural style and dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Just 1km away, the Avantishvara Temple too is worth a visit and is built for the devotees of Lord Shiva. Though these are almost in ruins now, they command a visit for their incredible historic value.



There’s a gorgeous lake in the vicinity called the Tulian Lake. Interestingly, it’s covered with snow for most part of the year, thanks to its whopping altitude of 3,353m above sea level. Places such as Pahalgam and Baisaran to are easily accessible to the intrepid traveller from here. This glittering pool of water lies within the Zanskar and Pir Panjal mountain ranges and you can soak in the stunning panoramic views of peaks from here. You can even go on an expedition to Tulian Lake; if you’re planning to access it from Baisaran. It’s challenging because there aren’t any significant trekking trails; however, the abundant beauty makes up for everything.

If you have extra time in hand, visit Srinagar, the state capital, located on the banks of river Jhelum. It lies in the amazing Kashmir Valley and a visit to its waterfront – the dazzling Dal Lake – is imperative. You must also visit the Mughal Gardens: Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, Chasm-e-Shahi and Pari Mahal.

Srinagar Airport is the nearest airport, about 29km away from Avantipur. There are regular flights connecting to Delhi, Chandigarh and Jammu. The nearest rail has is the Jammu Railway Station, located about 235km away from Avantipur. You can easily book a cab or travel by bus from here to Avantipur.