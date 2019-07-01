One of the most enchanting cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Baramulla is situated on the banks of Jhelum river, just 55 kilometres from Srinagar. What makes it so special is that it’s hardly explored as compared to the other towns in the state; presenting it with a serenity not easily found elsewhere. It is also a place with plenty of unparalleled and glorious attractions.

The first on the list is Gulmarg, about 17 kilometres from Baramulla town. Known for its dazzling and enthralling skiing slopes, Gulmarg is perched at an altitude of 4,267 metres. However, you must visit this place for its gorgeous meadows that are dotted with daisies, butter cups and forget-me-not flowers in the summer months. The region is also covered with delicious dense forests of pine trees punctuated with small meandering lakes. Moreover, commonly spotted wildlife here include brown bear, musk deer, hangul, serow, black bear, red fox and many varieties of birds.



For a quiet picnic amidst nature, Eco Park is a great place just 5 kilometres from Baramulla. It’s a lovely little island on Jhelam river, with a wonderful view of the sprawling landscape dotted with straw huts.

The vast glittering freshwater lake of Wular, about 60 kilometres from Srinagar, provides a healthy ecosystem to a variety of plants, animals and aquatic life. Fishing is a major livelihood of the people living here; the variety of fish in the lake include carp, catfish, loaches, sheatfish, killifish, salmon and trouts. Beautiful, rare birds are also spotted here in abundance – keep an eye out for the Himalayan golden eagle, short-toed eagle, Himalayan pied woodpecker, eared kite, sparrowhawk, blue rock pigeon, alpine swift, cuckoo, Kashmir roller and the golden oriole.

Another great one is the Manasbal Lake – the deepest in India with a depth of 43 feet. Flanked by villages on all sides, about 30 kilometres away from Srinagar, this lake is surrounded by pristine nature, from majestic mountains to rolling hills and apple orchard to a dense cover of Salix trees.