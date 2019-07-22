Located on the Malabar coastline, overlooking the shimmering waters of the Arabian Sea, Bekal in Kerala is well-known for its gorgeous beaches, backwaters and forts. It’s the perfect place for a getaway for a nature lovers. To make the most of your trip in Bekal, here’s what you must experience.

Bekal Fort

Nestled in the lap of nature, this one’s a historic fort surrounded by the beautiful beach offering captivating views of the Arabian Sea. Built almost 300 years ago, Behal Fort is considered one of the largest forts in Kerala.

Bekal Beach

The shadow from the dense palm trees on this majestic golden sand beach makes it one of the most picturesque spots in Bekal. Located in the Kasaragod, the beach stretches over 36 acres and attracts hordes of travellers for its stunning beauty and complete tranquility. You can take a relaxing stroll along the beach, enjoy a camel or a horse ride, munch on local snacks and catch the most surreal sunset you’ve ever seen.

Chandragiri Fort

Built in the 17th-century, and located in the Kasaragod district of north Kerala, Chandragiri Fort is protected under the State Archaeology Department. While the fort is of great historical significance, the highlight of the place is the stunning view it affords of the estuarine that gets formed by the Payaswini river and the Arabian Sea.

Valiyaparamba Backwaters

Kerala is known for its backwaters; and some of the most stunning ones are in Bekal. A boat ride along the enchanting landscape of the Valiyaparamba backwaters is highly recommended to every traveller.



Ananthapura Lake Temple

One of the many things to do in Bekal, Kerala is to discover the charm of the popular Ananthapura Lake Temple. Built on a beautiful lake, Ananthapura Lake Temple is an ancient shrine dedicated to Sri Padmanabha, one of the famous avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Nileswaram

If you’re a culture vulture, the palaces here showcasing fine architecture and spectacular woodwork is bound to interest here. The Nileswaram Palace however, has now been converted into a folklore centre of the Department of Archaeology. The town is also famous for its numerous shrines, temple festivals and Kavil Bhavan Yoga and Meditation Centre.