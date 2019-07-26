For those who truly enjoy bird-watching and nature walks, monsoons is a great time to explore the many birding hotspots of Goa. Give the beaches and water sports a miss and enjoy the natural beauty of the state while indulging in some serious birding on the islands, villages, and jungles of Goa.

Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

The best way to spot birds at this sanctuary is by taking a boat ride to Chorao Island and on the Mandovi river. Basically anywhere on the edge of the river. Home to a large number of water birds, the most commonly spotted ones here include terek sandpipers, temminck’s stint and the purple heron.

Carambolim Lake

A birder’s paradise, this quiet lake is the perfect place to spot a variety of avifauna in Goa. Since the lake and its surrounding forest have been turned into a protected habitat by the state, special care is taken to maintain the ecosystem for birds. Keep an eye out for purple swamphens, northern pintails and oriental darters amongst others.

Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary

If you’re in south Goa, this sanctuary is the place for bird-watching. Some of the rarest bird species are spotted here such as the Ceylon frogmouth, Malabar trogon and white-bellied woodpecker. Also, since it’s located near Dudhsagar Falls you can also couple a trek along with exploring the park.

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary

Away from the popular beaches or main towns of Goa, this sanctuary is a declared global biodiversity hotspot. That’s because it’s home to globally threatened species such as Nilgiri wood-pigeon, Malabar parakeet, hair-crested drongo, Malabar grey hornbill, grey-headed bulbul, rufous babbler, white-bellied blue-flycatcher, crimson-backed sunbird and blue-faced malkoha.

Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary

Another one in South Goa, this sanctuary is known for its meandering streams, cascading waterfalls, and dense tall trees. Wildlife enthusiasts can either walk through the park or make their way to the watchtower to spot some of the most beautiful birds species such as the white-bellied woodpecker, heart-spotted woodpecker, white-eyed eagle, and the Malabar-crested eagle.