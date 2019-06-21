While hill stations are often famous for their gorgeous sweeping vistas and pleasant climate, one of the most rampant and fun activity to do there is go horse riding. Of course, if you’re a professional you can explore the surrounding areas on your own. But if you’re not, there’s always a professional to guide you through it. Here are some places in India that offer horse riding to the travellers.

Matheran, Maharashtra

Matheran is a picturesque hill station located about 90km from Mumbai. It is perhaps the only hill station that is fully non-motorable. Which means, it cannot be traversed by vehicles at all. So you can either rely on your feet to explore all of it, or you can go horse riding. Situated at an elevation of 2,625 feet, Matheran affords magnificent views of the Western Ghats. Matheran has almost 38 well-known viewpoints; some of them offer brilliant panoramic views of a town called Neral.

Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir

One of the most serene places in Kashmir, Pahalgam is blissfully abundant in natural beauty. What’s more, you can traverse its lush-green landscapes, snow-capped mountains and unique wildlife while on a horse-back. Of course there are other adventure sports like skiing, angling, and trekking, but nothing beats the adrenaline rush of horse-riding in Pahalgam. Located 88km from Srinagar, Pahalgam’s pleasant climate makes witnessing the beautiful vistas of mountains and greenery even more enjoyable.

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

Yumthang Valley, also known as the ‘Valley of Flowers’ has that moniker because it’s home to the very gorgeous Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, along with rivers, hot springs, yaks and rolling meadows surrounded by the mighty Himalayas. And what better way to explore nature’s bounty here than on a horse-back. The ideal time to visit Yumthang Valley so you can be in time to catch the beautiful flowers covering the valley is between late February to June.