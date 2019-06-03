India is just the place for learning yoga and indulging in courses that benefit the mind, body and soul. While there are superb centres all across India, give a chance to these few cities in South India where you get the right ambiance, culture and opportunities to learn yoga from the best. With the International Yoga Day around the corner, slip away to these places for the most relaxing yoga retreats.

Gokarna

Gokarna, just a few hours from Goa, is a place for the free-spirited traveller. With gorgeous scenic beaches dotting the town, Gokarna is ideal for those who wish to enrol at yoga schools, meditation centres, holistic ashrams and wellness retreats.

Mysore

Mysore is considered to be the birthplace of 20th-century yoga. Home to yoga pioneers such as Sri Krishnamacharya and his students Pattabhi Jois and BKS Iyengar, who have been instrumental in spreading the knowledge of yoga to the world, Mysore is where you must head to study the art of Ashtanga Yoga.



Auroville

Auroville, an independent institution located near Puducherry, draws hordes of spiritual seekers from across the world interested in learning Integral Yoga and Sri Aurobindo’s teachings. The highlight here is the Matrimandir, a magnificent structure symbolising the birth of a new consciousness and spiritual discovery.

Wayanad

Well-connected to Bangalore and other major cities, Wayanad in Kerala is known for its serenity and natural beauty. And set amidst the bounty are some amazing yoga centres, perfect for beginners as well as seasoned yogis.

Goa

If you look beyond all the parties and holidaying in Goa, there is a whole world of yoga and wellness for those who are interested. Give the wellness resorts, yoga ashrams and Ayurvedic centres a chance the next time you are in Goa for a boost in your mind and body healing process.