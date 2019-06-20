Also known as ‘Mini Kashmir,’ Bhaderwah is this quaint little impressive town cradled in the foothills of the Himalayas in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. The town is a gorgeous place with the most lush grasslands, verdant valleys, glittering rivers, rocky terrains and a rich variety of flora and fauna.

If you’re on a trip in Bhaderwah, you must explore Chinta Valley. It’s a result of the gushing waters of the Chenab river. Perched at an elevation of 6,500 feet above the sea level, Chinta Valley is surrounded by dense coniferous forests on all sides. Its exquisite landscape is surreal to the eyes of the beholder.

While Jammu & Kashmir is known for the many sweeping meadows, one of the most special ones is the Seoj Meadow, with a captivating river flowing on its western side. You can see as far as the gorgeous landscape of Pahalgam from here. While Seoj Meadow is perfect for an evening walk and some photography, Padri is for afternoons picnics.

Just 40km from Bhaderwah, situated at an elevation of 10,500 feet, Padri is a meadow showcasing a lovely palette of green, ranging from light green to the darkest shade. You can also indulge in adrenaline pumping activities here like skiing in winters and paragliding during the summers. In the month of July especially, millions of Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims use Padri as a step-over to their final destination. You can also choose from an array of sports such as trekking and horse-riding here.

About 32km from Bhaderwah, Jai Valley is an enchanting valley for nature enthusiasts as well as adventure junkies. You’ll see the most stunning waterfalls here and the region is perfect for activities such as rock-climbing and hard-core trekking.

The nearest airport from Bhaderwah is the Jammu Airport, about 206km away. It is well-connected to cities like Leh, Srinagar and Delhi.