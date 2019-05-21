An ancient town with a 2000-year-old history, Bharuch lies at the mouth of river Narmada in Gujarat. While it used to be known as one of the oldest seaports that prospered in the 1st-century, the city today is well-known for its textile mills and long staple cotton. The city had got its name from the temple of Bhrigu Rishi, that was later shortened to Bharuch. This temple is the highlight of the city; located on a riverbank right outside the city – it’s an experience to be here.

The best way to explore Bharuch is by going on a heritage walk in the city. The English and the Dutch established factories here in the 17th-century, and they’re worth visiting because they instantly transport you into the bygone era.

The Golden Bridge, preserved really well by the Gujarat Government is again a major attraction. It was built by the British in the year 1881, across river Narmada River to give easy access to traders and administrators to Bombay.

Another really interesting place to visit is Kabirvad – the island of Banyan trees. About 16km from Bharuch, the main attraction here is a gigantic banyan tree covering an area of more than 2.5 acres. Legend goes that, this is where Saint Kabir Das meditated, at the exact same spot where the tree has grown. While you’re here, don’t forget to visit the lotus-shaped marble temple, Kabir Museum and go on a boat ride on Narmada river.

Other must-visit places in Bharuch include Nav Nathas, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Narmada Park, Swaminarayan Temple, Vaishnav Haveli, Soneri Mahal, Sona no Patthar, Gurudwara Chadar Sahib and many more.

While a lot of popular festivals are celebrated here such as Uttarayan, Navratri, Diwali, Holi and Ganesh Chaturthi; visiting Bharuch during Meghraj Festival, celebrated in July-August, is a must. That’s because that festival isn’t celebrated anywhere else in India; also it’s a spectacle to see a 5.5 feet idol of Lord Indra being worshipped for 25 days.

The nearest airport from Bharuch is at Vadodara, and the nearest railhead is the Bharuch Railway Station. By road, Bharuch is well-connected to cities such as Surat, Narmada, Vadodara, Navsari and Anand.