After a three-month monsoon break, Bhitarkanika National Park in the Kendrapara district of Odisha has reopened for tourists again. Known to be home to saltwater crocodiles, the park remains closed every year to help the semiaquatic reptiles in their mating and nesting season.

About 103 saltwater crocodiles nests were recorded in the park this year, a slight marginal increase form last year’s 101 nests. Now that the park has been thrown open to travellers again, special arrangements are being made to take them around.

Apart from the regular Khola and Gupti routes, travellers can now also enter the mangrove wetland through Chandbali. This new route has been added to attract wildlife enthusiast from West Bengal. Also, five government boats (with a carrying capacity of 20 – 40 persons) will be supported by 23 private boats and seven catamarans (with a carrying capacity of 9 – 20 persons) to help more people navigate the park at the same time.



The three-month hiatus during the breeding of saltwater crocodiles is necessary because they are known to turn aggressive during mating season. Bhitarkanika National Park is home to about 1,742 saltwater crocodiles, out of which a female crocodile lays an average of 50 to 60 eggs in a nest. Out of every 500 crocodile eggs, only one hatchling is believed to survive. Most of them are taken by predators such as jackals, wild dogs, fishing cats, vultures, Asian water monitor and wild boar.

The nests are usually made using mangrove twigs, leaves and mud, and are placed on high ground to protect them from high tide and flood during the rains and also so that they receive direct sunlight.

Bhitarkanika National Park is a UNESCO and Ramsar Convention site, thanks to its unique and rare mangrove wetland ecosystem. Apart from saltwater crocodiles, the most commonly spotted animals are spotted deer, king cobras and birds like kingfishers, Indian black ibis and darters.