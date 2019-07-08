The monsoons are here, and one cannot get enough of the serenity in Jaipur. A seamless and picture-perfect drive away, about 6km off the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway and surrounded by the lush green Aravalli Range, Bishangarh is an offbeat and enthralling destination for travellers looking for a quick monsoon getaway. This quaint town offers excellent views of the majestic mountains and sprawling meadows, forming the backdrop to its magnificent fortress.

Picturesque Aravalli Hills

Stretching across the landscape in Rajasthan, the Aravalli hills looks mesmerising especially during monsoons. The mornings and evenings at the hills are enchanting; venture through the lush fields and trek through the hills, catch a sunrise or photograph the pink-hued sunset. You may even bring out a breakfast or high tea picnic while soaking up the glorious views.

Warrior fort restored into a heritage hotel

The magnificent warrior fort is the prime attraction of Bishangarh. Perched atop a hill, the 230-year-old fort has been restored into a heritage hotel – Alila Fort Bishangarh. Its striking architecture is seamlessly sculpted, offering 360-degree views of the impressive Rajasthani landscape. With 59 stately rooms and suites, a stay at Alila Fort Bishangarh will help you rediscover the pleasure of royalty in a responsible manner as you are transported back in time.



Hobnob with the locals

Local food is a must on your visit to Bishangarh. The state of Rajasthan is well-known for its traditional cuisine. You must savour the authentic Rajasthani thali made on a traditional chullah at ‘Daya ki Rasoi’, a truly unique experience unlike any other.

Amber Fort

An hour’s drive from Bishangarh, visit this majestic fort and experience an elephant safari. You can also explore the palace’s staterooms, museums and art exhibitions, taking in its most impressive sights – the highly decorative Peacock Gate, the massive silver vessels in the Diwan-I-Khas, and the armoury featuring a collection of opulent weapons spanning Jaipur’s history.