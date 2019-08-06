What makes Chitkul, located on the banks of Baspa river in Himachal Pradesh, so delightful, is the fact that it is the last inhabited village before the Indo-China border. To go any further, one would require a visa as that would be crossing the border over to China. So, if you’re looking for a place that is synonymous with surreal beauty and tranquility, Chitkul is your answer.

The best time to visit here is between May to October; the rest of the year the roads of Chitkul are covered in thick snow, making it almost impossible to manoeuvre through them. Chitkul offers everything one wishes to see in a high-altitude hill town: gorgeous snow-capped mountains, large boulders, meandering rivers, pine forests, lush meadows and impeccable grasslands.

Nestled amidst these beautiful surrounds, there are some major attractions that must be explored in and around Chitkul. The most important of them is Sangla, a picturesque town in Baspa Valley, known for its mix of Hindu and Buddhist cultures. Small wooden houses and slate-roofed temples dot the landscape, as do the abundant apple, walnut and apricot orchards. Visiting the Mata Devi Temple and Great Himalayan Kamru Fort are highly recommended.

Also known as the Angler’s Paradise, Baspa river too is an attraction in its own right. Home to an incredible variety of fish such as brown trouts, whether you trek along the river or cross it in a boat, the captivating views all around are sure you make you want to come back to this paradise again. If you’re a bit of an adventure junkie, camping here will turn out to be one of your most cherished memories.

Among the innumerable temples here, if you have to pick one, pay a visit to the ancient Bering Nag Temple. Known for its religious significance and dedicated to God Jagas, the temple complex comes alive especially during the annual Fulaich Fair that happens every August or September.

Other attractions that make Chitkul a great tourist destination are the iconic Kagyupa Temple, Rakcham, Dodital Lake, Kedar Tal, Vasuki Tal, Kalpa, Pangi, Rudranath, Kalpeshwar and Hampta Pass.