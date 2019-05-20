For those looking for some respite from the heat, there’s a great Himachal Delight Tour by IRCTC Tourism, that starts from Kolkata and will cover destinations such as Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla on a seven day trip.

The tour will begin on May 31 from Kolkata and end on June 6 in Shimla. The package is estimated at Rs. 47,895 per person that will include everything from return air fare, accommodation at Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla, breakfast and dinner, travel insurance, and transfers and sightseeing.

This is how the itinerary of the seven-day tour package looks like:

Kolkata-Delhi-Chandigarh

Flying out of Kolkata early morning, landing in Delhi. Road trip to Chandigarh; visit Rock Garden and Rose Garden en route and check into hotel and overnight stay at Chandigarh.

Chandigarh-Manali

After breakfast, road trip to Manali. On arrival, check into hotel, and then use the rest of the day to go around the local market and Mall Road. Overnight stay at Manali.

Manali – Day 1

After breakfast, head to the gorgeous Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass (up to Snow Point). Back to the hotel. Overnight stay at Manali.

Manali – Day 2

After breakfast, sightseeing of places in and around Manali, like Hadimba Temple, Manu Temple, Vashisht Bath, Van Vihar, Tibetan Monastery, Club House and Mall Road. Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay at Manali.



Shimla – Day 1

After breakfast, road trip to Shimla. Stop by at Kullu Valley and Vaishno Devi Temple en route. Check into hotel. Evening stroll at Mall Road. Dinner at hotel. Overnight stay at Shimla.

Shimla – Day 2

After breakfast, head to Kufri. Evening visit to mall road. Attractions to be explored: Shimla mosques, Vice Regal Lodge, Christ Church, Gaiety Theatre, Grindlays Bank, and Scandal Point. Overnight stay at Shimla.

Shimla-Delhi-Kolkata

Early morning check out with packed breakfast, and set out on a road trip to Delhi Airport. Board the evening flight to Kolkata.