One of the most popular treks in Ladakh, the Markha Valley trek is every adventurer’s delight. Located between the Zanskar and Leh region of Ladakh, this valley runs parallel to the majestic Himalayan range. The trek traverses gorgeous wild and barren landscapes, its strategic location offering stunning views of many mountains including Stok Kangri at 20,000 feet above sea level.

Located at an altitude of 17,000 feet above sea level, the traditional Markha Valley trail commences from Leh and ends at Leh. It typically takes 8-10 days to complete the 75 kilometres trek. The trail looks something like this: Leh – Spituk – Zingchan – Yurutse – Skiu – Markha – Thochuntse – Nimaling – Kongmaru La – Sumdo – Hemis – Leh.

Passing through the different landscapes, including those of Hemis National Park and Rumbak Valley, the trek gives you the opportunity to also witness rare wildlife of the Himalayan belt such as the snow leopard, lynx, Ladakhi Urial (goat), Tibetan sheep, blue sheep, red fox, Tibetan wolf, Dhole (wild dog), marmot, mountain hare and a huge variety of avifauna.

The stop to Skiu – an isolated village – is particularly delightful, thanks to the old monastery and ruins of an old castle that was once used as the rest stop for travellers on their way to Srinagar. The trek also covers remote human settlements like the Rumbak village, Yurutse and Markha that bring the travellers in direct contact with the rich indigenous culture of the Indo-Tibetans. A night or two at a home-stay at any of these villages is highly recommended for an authentic experience.

Another highlight of the trek is exploring the shrines of Lhatos and Mani before entering Markha. The journey also affords spectacular views of the majestic Kang Yatze Peak and the Tibetan border. You can also explore the multi-hued Tibetan markets and innumerable historic Buddhist monasteries on this picturesque trek.

The nearest airport from here is the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh.