After three consecutive successful home-port seasons in India, Costa Cruises is bringing something even more exciting for the upcoming fourth season. Keeping in mind the growing demand of the Indian traveller, they are introducing a larger ship called the Costa Victoria, as compared to the previous vessels, that can carry 2,400 passengers onboard.

Costa Victoria is all set to cruise in India from November 2019 to March 2020. Travellers can choose to cruise on a 4 nights itinerary from Mumbai to Cochin (via Mangalore) or a 3 nights itinerary from Cochin to Maldives. These are in addition to the 7 nights Mumbai to Maldives and 7 nights Maldives to Mumbai itineraries available.

With a goal to make cruising more accessible to the Indian traveller, Costa provides an international experience right from home, with no visa formalities, a variety of itineraries and minimal requirements of air travel. The overwhelming response received from the travellers when Costa Cruises first came to India in December 2016, has helped them achieve a growth of 25% every consecutive year. This growth of bookings has been influenced by the support of travel agents and travellers from not only Tier 1 cities, but also from Tier 2 and 3 cities of India.



The services and amenities on the ship include meeting venues, theatre for ceremonies, lounges, pool decks and bars. They promotes the concept of experiencing an international holiday serving up a culinary feast, catering to different kinds of dietary needs. Italian food is a speciality, with provision for customisation for vegetarian and Jain meals.

Fully-equipped with a casino, theatre, disco, ballroom and bar, it aims to provide plenty of in-house entertainment such as magic shows, operas and burlesque dance performances that are sure to enhance the experience of the traveller onboard. What’s more, most of the activities and the meals (breakfast, lunch, tea and dinner) come included in the cruise price.