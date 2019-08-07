The 7th edition of Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival happening from August 23-25 at the Covelong Point Surfing School in Kovalam village near Chennai is every traveller’s dream. You can be a part of everything from a national level surfing contest, yoga sessions, meditation workshops, gourmet food kiosks, flea market, cinema, kayak races, to music and much more in this three-day extravaganza. However these are the things you must look forward to:

Slack-lining

Everyone at the Surf Fest must try their hands at slack-lining, a sport that’s similar to tight rope walking. You walk a line strung between two anchor points along with your competitors, that apart from being a lot of fun, improves your core and concentration.

Stand-up Paddle Boarding

If you’re looking for something that’s in between surfing and rowing, give this sport a chance as you stand on the paddle board and row your way to the finish line! It’s open to all and is the best way to enjoy the vibe at Covelong Point Fest.

Yoga Shala

Pick from an expertly curated line-up of renowned yoga and meditation sessions with experienced teachers, sound therapists, alternative healers, musicians and martial artists that are actively designed to take you on the path to holistic wellness.

Music

A global music line-up across three stages – Beach Stage, Surf Turf Stage and DoGood Yoga Stage – is bound to mesmerise you if you’re a music aficionado. With an epic sound system and location (the stages are set right on the beach with Bay of Bengal as the backdrop) it’ll be nothing short of a bustling carnival atmosphere. Watch out especially for the DoGood Yoga Stage where music will be used as a medium to heal and to awaken the meditative state of the mind.

The nearest airport from the festival is at Chennai 38km/1.5 hours away.