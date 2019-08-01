Gone are those days when travel was all about visiting different destinations and ticking them off the bucket list. Today, it is all about the experiences. Cruising is a new experience that people are exploring to take a break from their daily, routine lives. That’s because cruise vacations offer far more relaxing, entertaining and budget friendly scope to the traveller.

In 2016, Costa Cruises was the first international cruise liner to homeport a ship from Mumbai to Maldives, making the cruise experience more accessible to the Indian traveller. The stopovers in ports like Mangalore, Cochin, Colombo, Goa, also help travellers explore the Indian oceans, with limited requirements in terms of visa and air travel.

Generation Z is all set to become the largest consumer generation by the year 2020 -outpacing even the millennials – because of their clear preference of experiences over material items. The appeal of exploring multiple destinations and unique experiences on a cruise, is what is attracting them.

While what sometimes restricts the travellers is the budget, cruises today offer an all inclusive package at great value. In the earlier days, cruising was for the more premium segment, but as the number of ships and the capacity has increased, most cruise liners are aiming to cater to a large number of budget travellers to enable fast growth in numbers.

At Costa Cruises, for example, they have a ‘Kids Below 18 Years Cruise Free Package,’ encouraging more family travel. Since India has the 3rd largest coastline in the world, Indians have a natural affinity towards the sea and activities around it. Also the cruise has everything that an Indian wants, from a variety of food, entertainment and port calls all included in the cruising price.

Costa Cruises is set to bring their next ship Costa Victoria to India in November 2019 with a variety of itineraries. You can choose from 4 Nights Mumbai to Cochin, via Mangalore; 3 Nights Cochin to Maldives; and 7 Nights Maldives to Mumbai cruise trips.